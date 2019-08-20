Livingston sign Sheffield Wednesday winger Stobbs on loan
Livingston have added to their forward line with the loan signing of Sheffield Wednesday winger Jack Stobbs.
The 22-year-old has signed until January 1, with Livingston saying there is an option to extend.
Stobbs has made six first-team appearances for Wednesday and a further five during a loan spell with Port Vale during the 2017-18 season.
A Livingston statement read: “Jack is predominantly a right-footed winger but can also play as a second striker. Jack will add pace and directness to the Livingston forward line.”
