Malaga agree to sign Mathijsen

The 31-year-old, who joins compatriot Ruud van Nistelrooy at the Andalusian club, has passed a medical and will be presented to the media when the players return from vacation, Malaga said on their website on Thursday.

"A club like Malaga, they have ambition and it comes at the right time in my career," said Mathijsen, who played against Spain in last year's World Cup final.

The south-coast club were bought by a member of the Qatari royal family at the end of the 2009/10 campaign and have been building a squad they hope will challenge for a European qualification berth next season.

After luring former Real Madrid and Manchester United striker Van Nistelrooy, they also completed the signing this week of Spain defender Nacho Monreal from Osasuna.