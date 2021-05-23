Man City v Everton live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Man City v Everton live stream, BT Sport, Sunday 23 May, 4pm BST

Manchester City will be looking to end their latest Premier League title-winning season on a high when they take on Everton on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s side have enjoyed a fantastic campaign to finish on top of the table for the third time in four years. City made a shaky start but have been irresistible in the second half of the season, with a 15-game winning streak seeing them open up an insurmountable lead at the summit of the standings.

There have been a few defeats of late - the most recent being a 3-2 loss to Brighton in midweek - but all four reversals since March have come after the title was essentially sewn up. City will still be keen to bounce back from their defeat by the Seagulls, though; with a Champions League final to play, their season will not end after this weekend.

Everton registered a rare win at Goodison Park last time out, beating Wolves 1-0 to keep their faint European hopes alive. This has, in many ways, been a frustrating season for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, who will look back on a number of missed opportunities if they do miss out on continental competition.

The Europa League is almost certainly out of reach given Everton’s inferior goal difference, while it remains to be seen how prized a place in the Europa Conference League really is. Either way, Ancelotti will want to see his side take a major scalp in the form of the Premier League champions on Sunday afternoon.

It will be interesting to see what type of team Guardiola picks for this one. The City boss will be desperate to avoid any injuries ahead of next weekend, but he will not want to go into the Champions League final on the back of two consecutive defeats. Joao Cancelo is suspended, while Raheem Sterling, Kyle Walker, Ilkay Gundogan and Sergio Aguero are unlikely to be risked.

Everton will have to make do without James Rodriguez and Jean-Philippe Gbamin for their final game of the season.

Kick-off is at 4pm BST and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Premier League. See below for watching details where you are.

Use a VPN to watch a Man City v Everton live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jose Mourinho tantrum. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2020/21.

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform having 175 games exclusively over the season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2020/21 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Astro secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus, with current non-contract deal from $49.90 a month.

For tips on how to view when you're out of the country, scroll back up for our VPN offers.