Manchester City v Tottenham live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Manchester City v Tottenham live stream, Sky Sports, Saturday 13 February, 5.30pm GMT

Manchester City will be looking to extend their winning run to 11 games in the Premier League when they host Tottenham on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola’s side have won their last 10 top-flight outings and their last 15 in all competitions - the longest run by a top-tier team in English football history. Widely written off in the opening months of the campaign, City are now overwhelming favourites to win the Premier League title. With a five-point lead and a game in hand on the teams below them, City are starting to look like they might be uncatchable. Victory here would further underline their position of strength.

Tottenham are going through a sticky spell, having lost four of their last five games in all competitions. Their most recent setback came in the form of a thrilling 5-4 defeat by Everton in the fifth round of the FA Cup, a game in which Spurs attacked well but defended poorly. Questions continued to be asked of Jose Mourinho, who will know better than anyone that he was not brought in to get Spurs to eighth in the league.

City will have to make do without Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero, but they have coped pretty well without two of their biggest stars in recent weeks. Ruben Dias will need to be assessed after a bout of illness, while Rodri and Fernandinho are both carrying niggles. Nathan Ake is still out, so Aymeric Laporte will partner John Stones at centre-back if Dias is not ready to play.

Tottenham are unable to call upon the services of Giovani Lo Celso and Sergio Reguilon for their trip to Manchester, while Serge Aurier is a doubt due to a minor injury.

Dele Alli is likely to be included in the matchday squad after working his way back to fitness, but Gareth Bale could miss out. Mourinho said the Welshman was “not feeling comfortable” ahead of the Everton loss, before adding: “I don’t think it’s an obvious injury”.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2020/21.

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform having 175 games exclusively over the season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2020/21 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Astro secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus, with current non-contract deal from $49.90 a month.

