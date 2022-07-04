Manchester United report: Christian Eriksen makes decision on Red Devils contract offer

Christian Eriksen has accepted Manchester United’s offer of a three-year contract and is set to join the Red Devils on a free transfer, say reports.

The Denmark international is available for nothing after leaving Brentford at the end of his short-term deal.

And United appear to have won the race for his signature, ahead of the Bees and Tottenham Hotspur.

(Image credit: Getty)

The Athletic (opens in new tab)reported on Monday that Eriksen has verbally agreed to join the Red Devils, accepting their offer of a three-year deal.

The next stage has now begun, which involves drawing up the paperwork, and the 30-year-old will then undergo a medical.

United are yet to complete a signing this summer, although they are very close to announcing the capture of left-back Tyrell Malacia from PSV.

(Image credit: Getty)

Eriksen’s arrival will provide a much-needed morale boost at Old Trafford after the last few days were dominated by the news that Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave this summer (opens in new tab) to join a Champions League club.

Eriksen collapsed on the pitch after suffering a cardiac arrest during Euro 2020 last summer, and later had an ICD device fitted that meant he couldn’t continue playing in Serie A with Inter Milan due to Italian league rules.

The 30-year-old terminated his contract in Milan before, joining Brentford on a six-month deal in January.

Eriksen made an impressive impact on his return to action, providing one goal and four assists in 11 Premier League appearances under Thomas Frank.

