Manchester United report: Red Devils line up shock swoop for Premier League striker
By Greg Lea published
Manchester United are considering a surprise move for a player they faced last term
Manchester United are weighing up a move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney, according to reports.
Cristiano Ronaldo has told United (opens in new tab) that he wishes to leave the club this summer after a disappointing season last time out.
The Red Devils only managed a sixth-place finish in the Premier League in 2021/22.
They will be competing in the Europa League rather than the Champions League in the upcoming campaign.
Ronaldo is therefore keen to seek pastures new, although several sides have ruled themselves out of a transfer for the Portuguese superstar.
It is therefore looking increasingly likely that Ronaldo will stay put (opens in new tab) for at least another year.
But United have nevertheless drawn up a contingency plan in case the 37-year-old moves on before the transfer window closes at the beginning of September.
According to the Daily Mirror (opens in new tab), Toney is one player the club have run the rule over.
The 26-year-old enjoyed an excellent season with Brentford last term, scoring 12 goals to help Thomas Frank's side avoid relegation to the Championship.
Leeds (opens in new tab), Newcastle (opens in new tab) and West Ham (opens in new tab) are also thought to be keen on the centre-forward, who was playing in League One a little over two years ago.
But United would expect to jump to the front of the queue if they decide to pursue Toney.
The ex-Peterborough frontman struck up a fine relationship with Christian Eriksen in the second half of last season.
Eriksen has now joined United and Erik ten Hag is said to be tempted by the idea of bringing Toney to Old Trafford too.
Ronaldo is not the only United forward facing an uncertain future, with Anthony Martial's future up in the air.
Ten Hag will look to bring in at least one attacking player if either Ronaldo or Martial is not a part of his squad in 2022/23.
The Portuguese has not joined United's pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia due to a "family issue".
Greg Lea is a freelance football journalist who's filled in wherever FourFourTwo needs him since 2014. He became a Crystal Palace fan after watching a 1-0 loss to Port Vale in 1998, and once got on the scoresheet in a primary school game against Wilfried Zaha's Whitehorse Manor (an own goal in an 8-0 defeat).
