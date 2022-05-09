Manchester United report: Red Devils receive major boost as Paul Pogba makes decision on his future

Manchester City's extraordinary move for Paul Pogba is off – after the Frenchman reportedly turned down the chance to sign for the Premier League champions.

Manchester United fans will sigh a breath of relief at the news, knowing that the World Cup-winning midfielder leaving when his contract runs out this summer won't mean their local rivals are boosted at their own expense.

While Pogba has never reached the highs many expected from the past six years in the north west, the prospect that a more stable and successful environment at Manchester City – not to mention being managed by Pep Guardiola – might see him reach his best form would be hard for beleaguered Man United supporters to swallow.

News only emerged in recent days that City had put together a serious proposal for Pogba but, although the midfielder apparently did entertain the idea, The Athletic now reports that he has come to the conclusion to move abroad this summer.

That leaves three likely options open: his former club Juventus, who have failed to win the Serie A title for the second consecutive season; Paris Saint-German, who are desperate to lift the Champions League in the next few years; and Real Madrid, who have won this season's La Liga, and are preparing for a fifth Champions League final in nine years.

If he returned to Italy, it would be the second time that the Old Lady have signed Pogba on a free transfer – initially picking him up for niente from United as a teenager in 2011.

Juventus also have an enviable record of free transfers: Fabio Cannavaro, Andrea Pirlo, Lucio, Sami Khadira and Dani Alves are just a few of the players Juve have picked up without a fee since 2009.

