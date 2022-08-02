Manchester United report: Red Devils told fee for the 'next Erling Haaland'

Manchester United have been told they must pay £45m to sign Benjamin Sesko from Red Bull Salzburg, according to reports.

The Red Devils have been linked with the 19-year-old as they seek potential replacements for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portugal international has informed United (opens in new tab) that he wishes to leave the club before the transfer window closes on September 1.

Jorge Mendes is struggling to find a buyer for his most high-profile client, but Ronaldo is still hopeful that he will be plying his trade elsewhere in a month's time.

Meanwhile, Sesko has emerged as a target for the Red Devils, who will need to find a long-term successor to Ronaldo even if the latter stays put for another year.

(Image credit: Mike Owen/Getty Images)

According to iSport (opens in new tab), United have learned that they will need to pay at least £45m to stand a chance of landing the forward this summer.

Red Bull Salzburg do not want to sell one of their most prized assets but would be willing to do business for the right price.

The highly-rated teenage starlet scored 11 times for the Austrian outfit last season, when he also made his debut for the senior Slovenia national team.

United are not the only club monitoring his development, with the aforementioned report mentioning Newcastle (opens in new tab) and Chelsea (opens in new tab) as potential destinations.

Sesko's representatives have met with all three Premier League clubs in the last two weeks as they attempt to secure a move for their client.

The 19-year-old has been likened to Erling Haaland, who made his name as a top-class talent during his time at Salzburg.

Ten Hag's team will begin the new Premier League season against Brighton at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Ronaldo is unlikely to be included in the starting XI after only appearing in one pre-season friendly this summer.

Anthony Martial is in line to get the nod up front ahead of the Portugal international.