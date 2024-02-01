Manchester United in transfer battle with Liverpool for £51m La Liga star: report

Manchester United and Liverpool will reportedly fight it out in the race to sign Real Sociedad and Japan star Takefusa Kubo.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a superb spell with the Basque giants since joining from Real Madrid in the summer of 2022, attracting the attention of some of Europe's biggest clubs.

Juventus are also said to be keeping tabs on Kubo, who is currently aiming to help his country to glory at the Asian Cup.

Kubo was Real Sociedad's 2022/23 Player of the Season (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo (via The Independent), there is also interest in Kubo from the Saudi Pro League.

The former FC Tokyo youngster – who left the Japanese capital for the Spanish capital in 2019 – is understood to have a release clause of £51m – which, if activated, would see Real Sociedad make a profit of £45.5m.

Kubo left Real Madrid without making a first-team appearance, spending time out on loan with fellow La Liga clubs Real Mallorca, Villarreal and Getafe.

Kubo became the first Japanese player in Real Sociedad's history (Image credit: Getty Images)

He has scored 15 goals in 69 games for Real Sociedad, featuring in all six group matches as Imanol Alguacil's side reached the last 16 of this season's Champions League.

Capped 32 times by Japan, Kubo starred in the stunning victories over Germany and Spain at the 2022 World Cup.

He has been heavily involved at the ongoing Asian Cup, scoring as the Japanese beat Bahrain 3-1 to reach the quarter-finals.

