Manchester United transfer news: Real Madrid resigned to losing Sergio Ramos this summer

Real Madrid are resigned to losing Sergio Ramos in this summer’s transfer market, according to reports.

The Spain international, who has been at the Santiago Bernabeu since a move from Sevilla in 2005, is out of contract on June 30.

Ramos has already rejected one offer of a new deal from Madrid, with the club reportedly asking him to take a pay cut to extend his stay in the Spanish capital.

The centre-back is holding out for a better offer, either from Madrid or another major European side.

Manchester United and PSG are among the clubs who have been linked with the veteran defender.

Ramos is said to favour a move to the Premier League over a transfer to Ligue 1, although he has not yet held talks with United.

The 34-year-old has been free to sign a pre-contract agreement with non-Spanish sides since the start of the year.

And according to COPE , Madrid have now accepted that Ramos will be playing his football elsewhere next term.

Los Blancos made a final attempt to convince the Spaniard to stay put, but he again rebuffed their approach.

Unless the situation changes drastically before the summer, Ramos will be searching for new employers at the end of the campaign.

The central defender is currently out injured with a knee injury, and potential suitors will no doubt seek reassurances over his fitness before offering him a deal.

United are said to be targeting a new partner for Harry Maguire but it is unclear if they would be willing to match Ramos’ Madrid wages of £312,000 per week.

Zinedine Zidane’s side beat Getafe 2-0 on Tuesday to close the gap on La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid.

However, Madrid are still five points adrift of top spot despite having played two more games than Diego Simeone’s side.

