Manchester United transfer news: Real Madrid willing to sell Raphael Varane this summer

Manchester United have been handed a major boost in their pursuit of Raphael Varane, according to reports.

The Real Madrid centre-back continues to be linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is supposedly on the lookout for a new central defender in this summer’s transfer market.

Victor Lindelof has yet to definitively prove that he is the right man to partner Harry Maguire at centre-back.

Eric Bailly could depart Old Trafford at the end of the campaign, while Phil Jones has missed the entire season through injury.

United have been linked with numerous centre-halves, including Sergio Ramos, Jules Kounde, Pau Torres, Ben White and Nikola Milenkovic having all been linked with a move to Manchester.

Varane is also thought to be a leading target, and United have received good news on that front.

According to AS , Madrid are ready to cash in on Varane before the start of the 2021/22 season.

The Spanish giants need to sell before they can buy this summer, and the France international has been identified as a potential source of cash.

Varane is under contract at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2022 and little progress has been made in discussions over an extension.

The World Cup winner is thought to be keen on a new challenge after a decade with Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane’s side will include David Alaba next term, after the Bayern Munich defender agreed a deal with los Blancos.

That could push Varane closer to the exit door, with Madrid having landed Alaba on a free transfer.

Meanwhile, Ramos faces an uncertain future as he prepares to enter the final two months of his contract with the 13-time European champions.

Madrid are open to keeping the Spain international around, but they want him to accept a 10 per cent pay cut.

