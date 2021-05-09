Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils to offer Edinson Cavani a pay rise to keep him at club

Manchester United are willing to offer Edinson Cavani a pay rise as they attempt to keep hold of the striker, according to reports.

United signed Cavani on a one-year deal last summer, and the Uruguay international has impressed with his performances this term.

The experienced frontman has scored 14 goals in 34 appearances in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Cavani has played a big role in United’s likely second-place finish in the Premier League and progression to the Europa League final.

The club has the option of extending his contract for another 12 months, provided the 34-year-old agrees.

However, Cavani has been linked with a move elsewhere in recent months, with Boca Juniors at the front of the queue to sign him.

The Uruguayan is said to be keen on a move back to South America so he can be closer to his family.

It was reported last week that Boca were edging closer to completing a deal to sign Cavani as a free agent this summer.

But United still believe they can keep the former PSG man around, and they are prepared to offer him an improved salary in a bid to retain his services.

According to The Sun , the Red Devils are willing to increase Cavani’s salary by £2.5m.

The centre-forward currently earns £200,000 per week at Old Trafford, and United plan to boost that to £250,000 for another year.

The club is also willing to offer Bruno Fernandes a significant rise in earnings, as United seek to secure his long-term future.

The Portugal international’s current deal runs until 2025, but The Sun states that United are prepared to double his money in order to keep him happy.

If Fernandes puts pen to paper on United’s proposal, he will earn around £200,000 per week.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get your first five issues for just £5 for a limited time only - all the features, exclusive interviews, long reads and quizzes - for a cheaper price!

NOW READ

INTERVIEW Kevin Keegan on Newcastle's 1995/96 Premier League challenge: “I still have nightmares about how we threw the title away”

FEATURE Did Gareth Bale's exile under Jose Mourinho cost Tottenham a top-four finish?

QUIZ! Can you name Unai Emery's 30 most-used Arsenal players?