Meite signs contract extension with Reading

Reading forward Yakou Meite has signed an extended contract with the club.

Meite, who joined the club from Paris St Germain in 2016, was Reading’s top goalscorer last season.

“Reading Football Club are pleased to announce that 23-year-old forward Yakou Meite has extended his contract as a Royal, keeping him at Madejski Stadium until the summer of 2023,” the club said on their official website.

The Ivory Coast international, who signed a long-term contract with Reading in October 2018, has scored three goals in eight games in all competitions this season.