Middlesbrough confirm Fischer deal
Newly-promoted Middlesbrough have agreed a deal to sign Denmark international Viktor Fischer.
Middlesbrough have agreed a deal to sign Denmark winger Viktor Fischer from Ajax, the Teesside club have confirmed.
The 21-year-old will join Aitor Karanka's side, who have secured promotion to the Premier League for next season, for an undisclosed fee when the international transfer window re-opens on June 9.
Fischer has agreed a three-year deal at the Riverside and leaves Ajax having made over 100 senior appearances for the Amsterdammers.
He is Karanka's first signing of the close-season.
