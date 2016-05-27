Middlesbrough confirm Fischer deal

Middlesbrough have agreed a deal to sign Denmark winger Viktor Fischer from Ajax, the Teesside club have confirmed.

The 21-year-old will join Aitor Karanka's side, who have secured promotion to the Premier League for next season, for an undisclosed fee when the international transfer window re-opens on June 9.

Fischer has agreed a three-year deal at the Riverside and leaves Ajax having made over 100 senior appearances for the Amsterdammers.

He is Karanka's first signing of the close-season.