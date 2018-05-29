No offers for Lazio's Milinkovic-Savic, says Tare

Lazio director Igli Tare said the Serie A club have not received any offers for star midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, though they would consider a transfer if a bid was lodged.

Milinkovic-Savic is hot property in Europe, with Serie A holders Juventus, European champions Real Madrid and Premier League giants Manchester United reportedly interested in the Serbia international.

The 23-year-old scored 14 goals in all competitions this season, 12 of those coming in Serie A as Lazio finished fifth.

Asked about Milinkovic-Savic's future ahead of the World Cup, Tare – who previously said it would take more than €90million to lure the Serbian away from Rome – told Sky Sport Italia: "The failed Champions League qualification doesn't change things, we know what we must do and must improve on.

"We must put [Simone] Inzaghi in the condition to do well next season, so Sergej's predicament wasn't started yesterday but two years ago. We're talking about a player who deserves this stage.

"We don't want to talk about figures, the market isn't based on 'if' and 'maybe'.

"At this moment we have yet to receive an offer, and when it arrives we'll decide what to do."