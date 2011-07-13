Pardew: Enrique still won't sign new contract

The former Spain Under-21 international, who arrived from Villarreal for £6.5 million in 2007, has made more than 100 league appearances for the Magpies, helping them seal an instant return to the Premier League in 2009/10 following their demotion to the second tier.

As a result, Enrique has been linked with moves to Arsenal and Liverpool, with the defender, who has one year left on his current Newcastle contract and desires a transfer to a team that regularly qualifies for European competition.

The Gunners may well be on the lookout for a new left-back following Gael Clichy's switch to rivals Manchester City.

And Pardew has admitted that he does not foresee Enrique remaining with the Magpies for much longer.

"He's made it pretty clear that he still won't sign a contract and that his future may be elsewhere," he told reporters.

"I'm not really comfortable with that, but we will have to deal with it and we are still hoping that he signs a contract with us. There has to be doubt over that situation."

NEWS:Pardew prepared for Enrique exit