Premier League 2022/23 fixture list: Everything you need to know about the coming season

The Premier League fixture list for the 2022/23 season has been released and fans are chomping at the bit to find out who their team are facing first, which weekends they need to keep free and how their team could fare over the coming year.

Here FFT has pooled together everything you need to know about the 2022/23 fixture list, including when Liverpool play Manchester City, when the key derbies will be and which teams have the easiest run ins.

First thing's first, the clash of the titans...

Premier League 2022-23 fixtures: When do Liverpool play Manchester City?

Liverpool and Manchester City have been fiercely battling out for top-flight supremacy over the past three seasons, with last season's battle going down to the final day. Man City clinched victory by a single point and many expect next campaign to go down to the wire again. So when do Liverpool play Manchester City?

Fans will want to clear their scheduled on Saturday, October 15 and Saturday, April 1, with the juggernauts facing off at Anfield on the former weekend and the Etihad on the latter.

October 15 should lay down an early marker in the title race, with Liverpool hoping to get one over on their foes in the standings well before Christmas. The later matches ch, however, could prove decisive should the teams still be neck and neck as the season enters the home straight.

Premier League 2022-23 fixtures: When do Arsenal play Tottenham?

With the Premier League 2022-23 fixtures out in the wild, Arsenal and Tottenham fans can put next season's North London derby dates in their diaries. So when do Arsenal play Tottenham?

The Gunners entertain Spurs at the Emirates on the weekend of 1/2 October and make the short trip to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium on the weekend of 14/15 January.

Premier League 2022-23 fixtures: When do Liverpool play Manchester United?

Fans won't have to wait long for the first clash between North West arch-rivals Liverpool and Manchester United, which promises to be one of the most fiery affairs of the campaign. So when do Liverpool play Manchester United?

Jurgen Klopp's Reds travel to take on Erik ten Hag's Red Devils on the third weekend of the season (20/21 August), with the reverse fixture coming on the first weekend of March.

Premier League 2022-23 fixtures: When do Liverpool play Everton?

With the Premier League 2022-23 fixtures released, Liverpool and Everton supporters can circle the dates for the next two Merseyside derbies. When do Liverpool play Everton?

The first encounter between these two near neighbours comes just a month into the season, as Jurgen Klopp takes his Reds side to Goodison Park on the weekend of 3/4 September - with the reverse meeting scheduled for the first weekend of February.