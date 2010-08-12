Rajevac expects to sign new Ghana contract

The future of the 56-year-old Serb had been unclear but Rajevac, speaking in Johannesburg on Thursday after his team lost 1-0 in a friendly against South Africa the previous day, said he would be staying with the Black Stars.

"It is sure I will be signing a new contract soon," said Rajevac, whose initial two-year contract expires next month. His next task will be to oversee Ghana's qualifying campaign for the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations.

