Rajevac expects to sign new Ghana contract
By app
JOHANNESBURG - Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac expects to sign a contract extension in the coming weeks, telling reporters he has negotiated a new deal with the World Cup quarter-finalists.
The future of the 56-year-old Serb had been unclear but Rajevac, speaking in Johannesburg on Thursday after his team lost 1-0 in a friendly against South Africa the previous day, said he would be staying with the Black Stars.
"It is sure I will be signing a new contract soon," said Rajevac, whose initial two-year contract expires next month. His next task will be to oversee Ghana's qualifying campaign for the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations.
