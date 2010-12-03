Schwarzer signs new Fulham deal
LONDON - Australian international goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer has signed a new contract with Fulham, ending speculation of a possible move to Premier League rivals Arsenal.
"I'm delighted to have finally signed a contract extension with Fulham after a great deal of speculation surrounding my future in recent months," Schwarzer told the club's website after agreeing to extend his stay until 2012.
Fulham rejected a bid from Arsenal for the 38-year-old former Middlesbrough stopper in the close-season and had been rumoured to try again for the reigning Australian Footballer of the Year during the January transfer window.
