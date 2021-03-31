Scotland v Faroe Islands live stream: how to watch the World Cup 2022 qualifiers wherever you are in the world

Scotland v Faroe Islands live stream, Sky Sports, Wednesday 31st March, 7:45pm BST

Scotland continue their World Cup 2022 qualification campaign as they host the Faroe Islands at Hampden Park on Wednesday night.

The Scots drew their opening two qualifiers against Austria and Israel and will be eager to put three points on the board in order to keep pace with pace with the Austrians and Denmark at the top of Group E.

This is the last competitive international for Steve Clarke’s men before this summer’s Euros, where Scotland will return to tournament football after 23 years away – since their last World Cup appearance at France 98.

Scotland have come from behind in both qualifiers so far – from 1-0 and 2-1 down against Austria and 1-0 down in Israel – and will hope to avoid any setbacks when they face the side ranked 59 places below them in 107th.

The Faroe Islands are no pushovers, though, and led in Austria on Sunday before succumbing to a 3-1 defeat. That came after a 1-1 draw away to Moldova in their opener. In fact, they have only lost once in their last eight outings – although they have played Latvia, Andorra and Malta twice each.

Clarke only made three changes for the Israel draw, so you would expect to see a fair bit of rotation for Wednesday’s game. Nottingham Forest centre-back Scott McKenna and Sheffield United pair John Fleck and Oli McBurnie are among those yet to feature during the current international break. Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet could earn a first cap.

All bar two of the Faroes’ squad play their club football in the Danish territory or Scandinavian leagues. The exceptions are striker Joan Simun Edmundsson, of Bundesliga outfit Arminia Bielefeld, and Dundalk defender Sonni Nattestad. One-time Manchester City goalkeeper Gunnar Nielsen should start between the sticks.

Kick-off is at 7:45 BST and and the game is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event in the UK.

