Scott Robinson signs new deal with Livingston

Livingston midfielder Scott Robinson has earned a new one-year deal with Gary Holt’s side.

The former Hearts youngster was a key figure for the Lions as they gained promotion 12 months ago and made over 30 appearances last term as they comfortably avoided the drop.

Now Robinson, 27, has been rewarded for his efforts with new contract tying him to the Tony Macaroni Arena until 2021.

Livi said in a statement: “The club is delighted that Scott has chosen to commit his future to Livingston, and we look forward to watching him play again this season.”