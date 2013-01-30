South Africa striker Majoro fit for quarter-final
By app
South Africa striker Lehlohonolo Majoro has been passed fit for Saturday's Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final after a shin injury suffered last week, officials said on Wednesday.
Majoro scored for the hosts in their Group A match against Angola in Durban last Wednesday but had to go off near the end after a kick from the opposing goalkeeper left him with a cut on the shin that required stitches.
He missed Sunday's draw with Morocco which allowed South Africa to finish top of the group and reach a quarter-final meeting with Mali in Durban.
