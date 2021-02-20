Southampton v Chelsea live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Southampton v Chelsea live stream, BT Sport, Saturday 20 February, 12.30pm GMT

Chelsea will be looking to continue their fine run of form under Thomas Tuchel when they face a struggling Southampton side in Saturday’s early kick-off.

Tuchel has done an excellent job since replacing Frank Lampard in the Stamford Bridge hot seat towards the end of last month - his side are 8/11 with 888 for the win. Lampard’s dismissal was not universally popular among the Chelsea fan base, but Tuchel’s start of four victories and a draw has won some supporters over. The team’s upturn means Chelsea head into this round of fixtures in the top four, having displaced Liverpool from the final Champions League qualification spot last weekend.

Southampton, conversely, have struggled of late and are priced at 18/5 for the win. Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side have lost each of their last six matches in the Premier League, including that 9-0 demolition by Manchester United earlier this month. Saints remain well clear of relegation trouble, but they will still be desperate to arrest their alarming slide. The draw is 13/5 with 888 right now.

Chelsea will have to make do without Thiago Silva for the trip to the south coast, but the Brazil international is getting closer to making a return from a muscular problem. Kai Havertz is a doubt and Tammy Abraham will miss out with an ankle injury, giving Olivier Giroud the chance to make an impact from the start.

Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech look set to miss out on the starting XI once more, with Timo Werner and Mason Mount likely to continue as the inside-forwards in Tuchel’s 3-4-2-1 formation.

Southampton’s injury crisis is easing, but Hasenhuttl will still be without several players. Theo Walcott is among the absentees, with the winger’s hamstring injury complicated by damage to a tendon. Kyle Walker-Peters picked up a hamstring injury of his own last time out and faces a few weeks on the sidelines, with James Ward-Prowse likely to deputise at right-back as he has done in the past.

Ibrahima Diallo remains out with a muscular problem, while Michael Obafemi is still recovering from surgery and Will Smallbone is a long-term absentee. In better news for Saints, Alex Jankewitz is available again following a three-game ban.

Kick-off is at 12.30pm GMT and the game is being shown on BT Sport 1 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

Premier League live streams: How to watch every game on this week

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2020/21.

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform having 175 games exclusively over the season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2020/21 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Astro secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus, with current non-contract deal from $49.90 a month.

