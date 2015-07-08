Sporting sign Ruiz from Fulham

Sporting Lisbon have signed forward Bryan Ruiz from Fulham.

Ruiz has signed a three-year deal at Estadio Jose Alvalade that contains a buy-out clause of €60million.

The Costa Rica international agreed an option to extend his deal with Championship side Fulham - who he joined in 2011 - in May, but has now ended an unsuccessful spell at Craven Cottage.

Ruiz scored just 13 goals in his time at the London club, which included a loan spell at PSV in 2014.