Sporting sign Ruiz from Fulham
Joins two months after agreeing to extend his Fulham stay, Bryan Ruiz has joined Sporting Lisbon.
Sporting Lisbon have signed forward Bryan Ruiz from Fulham.
Ruiz has signed a three-year deal at Estadio Jose Alvalade that contains a buy-out clause of €60million.
The Costa Rica international agreed an option to extend his deal with Championship side Fulham - who he joined in 2011 - in May, but has now ended an unsuccessful spell at Craven Cottage.
Ruiz scored just 13 goals in his time at the London club, which included a loan spell at PSV in 2014.
