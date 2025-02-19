The Belgium Euro 2025 away kit is out and Adidas have produced Red Flames with the team aiming for fiery form

The kit is inspired by Belgian design which gives it a slick finish

Adidas has released the Belgium Euro 2025 away kit, and it's set to stand out brilliantly in Switzerland this summer.

The countdown is on to the Women's Euros in Switzerland. Ahead of what promises to be an incredible summer of women's football action, Adidas has unveiled a new collection of performance kits created exclusively for their roster of teams with new away kits created exclusively for Belgium, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden and Wales.

Belgium find themselves in a tricky group for the tournament with Portugal, Italy and world champions Spain. They will make a statement if they manage to progress with just two teams from each group making the knockout stage.

The Belgium Euro 2025 away kit is bright and bold

The Belgium away kit is bright yellow (Image credit: Adidas)

The brand new away kit for this summer's tournament is inspired by Belgian design. Adidas specifically chose abstract geometric patterns which originated in the country.

Adidas says: "The design sees a striking yellow, red and orange modern interpretation of the traditional RBFA red flame – a symbol synonymous with this great nation. The look is completed with a ‘Belgium’ sign-off on the neck incorporating a matching flame graphic."

BUY THE SHIRT (Image credit: Adidas) SHOP ADIDAS KITS Buy this shirt from Adidas.co.uk

Like the entire range of Euro 2025 away jerseys it's made with 100 per cent recycled materials. By reusing materials that have already been created, Adidas say it helps to reduce waste, decrease reliance on finite resources and reduce the footprint of the products they make.

The Belgium 25 (Women's Team) Away Authentic Jersey is available to buy now from Adidas and selected retailers priced at £130.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Buy the shirt

Adidas Belgium Away Women's shirt (Image credit: Adidas)