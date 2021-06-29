Tottenham transfer news: Spurs battle Arsenal for Inter Milan prospect Martin Satriano

Inter Milan youngster Martin Satriano is at the centre of a transfer battle between several Premier League clubs including Arsenal and Tottenham, according to reports.

The 20-year-old striker has impressed at Under-19 level for the Italian side, but is yet to make his first-team debut.

The Mail Online writes that Spurs, Arsenal, West Ham and Everton are keen on signing the Uruguayan this summer, while Manchester City and Chelsea previously showed interest.

Satriano joined Inter from Nacional in January 2020 before turning heads in his first full season at youth level.

The striker netted 12 goals in 27 games in the Primavera 1, the top youth division in Italy, but couldn’t stop Inter from being eliminated at the semi-final stage of the end of season playoffs by Empoli on Sunday.

It may come as a bit of a surprise to see an untested youngster being linked with so many top English clubs.

Satriano warmed the bench three times for Inter’s first team last season, but is yet to make his senior bow and prove himself at that level.

However, Inter’s financial problems haven’t gone unnoticed since they sealed their first Serie A title in 11 years last month.

Boss Antonio Conte terminated his contract a year early amid frustrations at cost-cutting plans, while star wing-back Achraf Hakimi looks set to be sold to PSG to bring in much-needed funds.

It could well be with that in mind that the English sides are looking at tempting the Italians to sell Satriano, while hoping that his potential is eventually realised at senior level.

But Inter will be under no pressure to accept a cut-price fee, as the Uruguayan hot shot is tied down on a deal until 2024 in Milan.

