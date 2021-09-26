Transfer news: Aaron Ramsey could move back to the Premier League in January

Aaron Ramsey could be on his way back to the Premier League in January, according to reports.

The Wales international has fallen out of favour in Turin and has started only one game in Serie A so far this season.

Max Allegri prefers other options in midfielder and deems Ramsey surplus to requirements.

With Juventus keen to trim their wage bill, they are even prepared to let the former Arsenal man leave for nothing.

According to The Sun, a trio of Premier League clubs have already registered an interest in the 30-year-old.

Newcastle, West Ham and Everton could all submit proposals to Ramsey in the coming weeks and months.

With Juventus happy to waive a transfer fee, the midfielder would have his pick of the interested clubs.

A move to West Ham would provide Ramsey with European football, provided David Moyes's side are still in the Europa League after Christmas.

Much could come down to the various packages on offer, in terms of both wages and length of contract.

There is not currently any indication that Arsenal would attempt to bring Ramsey back to the Emirates Stadium.

However, other sides could yet join the race to sign the Welshman, who won three FA Cups during his time in north London.

Ramsey joined Juventus on a free transfer in 2019, but he has never truly established himself as a first-team regular.

Injury struggles have played a part, while Ramsey has already worked under three different managers in Maurizio Sarri, Andrea Pirlo and Allegri.

Now into his third season in Italian football, he has only started a total of 25 games in Serie A.

With his 31st birthday on the horizon, Ramsey wants more regular minutes at this stage of his career.

His contract with Juventus runs until 2023, but the midfielder appears to be into the final few months of his time in Turin.

