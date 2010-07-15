Valencia agree to sign Aduriz

The powerful 29-year-old was Mallorca's top scorer with 12 goals last season and local media reported he will move for around four million euros.

Valencia have had to restructure their side after selling high-profile players such as Spanish internationals David Villa and David Silva to Barcelona and Manchester City respectively, to help pay off debts of more than 500 million euros.

Aduriz will become their sixth reinforcement after Roberto Soldado, Portuguese Ricardo Costa, Turk Mehmet Topal, Argentine Tino Costa and French midfielder Sofiane Feghouli.

"We hope to have it all sealed (soon) but we are very satisfied and I think we have completed a large squad that is competitive and with many options," club technical secretary Braulio Vazquez was quoted as saying.

Valencia finished third in La Liga two months ago to earn a place in next season's Champions League group stages.

