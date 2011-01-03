Werder sign Avdic to replace Almeida

Avdic, 22, scored 19 goals in the Swedish league this season for Elfsborg.

"He is a good central striker who can hold up the ball well, heads the ball well, can smell the goal and works well in defence," said general manager Klaus Allofs on the club's website.

Werder are 14th in the Bundesliga with 19 points from 17 games.

The 26-year-old Portuguese striker Almeida, the club's top scorer this season with nine goals, left Werder late last month to join Turkey's Besiktas.