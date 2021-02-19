Wolves v Leeds United live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Wolves v Leeds United live stream, BT Sport, Friday 19 February, 8pm GMT

Leeds will be looking to bounce back from defeat by Arsenal when they take on Wolves on Friday.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side went down 4-2 at the Emirates Stadium last weekend, but they remain within touching distance of the top half of the table - they're priced at 19/10 for the win by Betfred. Indeed, victory at Molineux would see them climb into the top 10, at least until Arsenal take on Manchester City on Sunday afternoon. Leeds have taken more points away from home than at Elland Road this term, and they will be looking for their seventh victory on the road here.

Wolves came from behind to beat Southampton 2-1 last time out, as a brilliant individual effort from Pedro Neto earned them all three points at St Mary’s- they're priced at 8/5 for the win. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side look to have turned a corner after a poor run of form, having taken seven points from the last nine available in the Premier League. Wolves are starting to look up the table again, but qualification for European competition will probably be beyond them. The draw is 23/10 with Btefred.

Latest odds from Betfred where new customers can bet £10 to get £30 in Free Bets + 60 Free Spins Southampton 6/4 Draw 11/5 Wolves 2/1

Daniel Podence will not be back in action for Wolves until the middle of next month at the earliest, with the diminutive winger nursing an abductor injury.

Willy Boly is still struggling with a groin issue and will play no part here, while there is no timeline on Raul Jimenez’s return as the Mexico international continues his comeback from a fractured skull sustained in the victory over Arsenal in November.

Leeds hope to have Diego Llorente and Mateusz Klich available, but Rodrigo Moreno remains sidelined with a groin injury he picked up at the start of the month.

Gaetano Berardi and Adam Forshaw are long-term absentees, while Robin Koch is still a few weeks away from returning from a knee problem. Kalvin Philipps and Ian Poveda are also on the treatment table and will not be part of the matchday squad at Molineux.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT and the game is being shown on BT Sport 1 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

SEE THE FULL SCHEDULE Premier League live streams: How to watch every game on this week

Use a VPN to watch a Wolves v Leeds United live stream live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jose Mourinho tantrum. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2020/21.

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform having 175 games exclusively over the season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2020/21 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

Astro secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus, with current non-contract deal from $49.90 a month.

For tips on how to view when you're out of the country, scroll back up for our VPN offers.