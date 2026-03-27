On the ground with three World Cup legends for Puma's kit block party in New York City

Fans, rappers, influencers and World Cup legends assembled underneath the iconic Williamsburg Bridge in Brooklyn to launch Puma's new kits in style

Some were there for the kits. Some came for the live music. Some for the football.



Some for the free food. Whatever the reason, in New York City recently, the hottest block was Domino Square.

The Brooklyn venue overlooks the East River and the Manhattan skyline, and was where PUMA chose to launch the shirts for 11 nations ahead of this summer’s World Cup.

They come in peace

Puma has been the official kit supplier for the Ghana national team since 2005 (Image credit: Puma)

Among them were Ghana, Senegal and Portugal, hence the presence of Asamoah Gyan, El Hadji Diouf and Ricardo Quaresma as ambassadors for the day – less than five miles south of United Nations headquarters, where plenty of other ambassadors meet regularly.

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After grabbing breakfast at The Arlo Williamsburg, I sauntered through the streets of North Brooklyn and arrived at PUMA’s ‘Upcycle Workshop’. I met the world-renowned designer Nicole McLaughlin, who coached a plethora of content creators, journalists and influencers in the art of upcycling.

(L to R) El Hadji Diouf, Ricardo Quaresma and Asamoah Gyan pose in the kits of Senegal, Portugal and Ghana (Image credit: MadisonVoelkel & SanshoScott/BFA.com)

Suddenly, I found myself tearing apart brand-new PUMA jerseys, jackets, balls, boots and shorts in order to create a bag from those raw materials.

Then, I made my way towards Domino Square, where 11 countries were having their kits unveiled – Morocco, Ivory Coast, Egypt, Switzerland, Austria, Paraguay, New Zealand and play-off contenders Czech Republic also among them.

Each shirt has been designed to tap into the cultural zeitgeist of its respective nation – Portugal’s kit has a maritime theme, while New Zealand’s jersey references the country’s volcanic terrain, and Egypt’s jersey contains a nod to the pyramids.

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“Our gold shirt represents our minerals – Ghana has the best gold in the world,” Gyan told FFT, while assessing his country’s new away kit. “We’re also the largest cocoa exporter in Africa, and we’ve got the cowrie shells on the shirt, too.



"Everything about it represents the culture we have. I’m jealous of not having worn the gold shirt when I was playing – we didn’t have gold shirts then.”