How to watch Everton vs Spurs: Live streams, TV channel, preview, kick-off time for Super Sunday clash on Merseyside

Watch Everton vs Spurs as the Toffees bid to continue their fine form at home under David Moyes this season, with FourFourTwo providing all the details on TV coverage and live streams around the world.

Everton vs Spurs key information • Date: Sunday 26 October 2025 • Kick-off time: 4:30pm BST / 11:30am ET • Venue: Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's Black Friday deal

Everton remain unbeaten at their new home ground in the Premier League and will hope to continue that record as they host Spurs on Sunday.

The 16:30 BST kick-off could be a blockbuster given the Lilywhites are also pitting their unbeaten away record in the league at stake.

Jack Grealish is set to return to the Toffees starting XI after missing out in the 2-0 defeat at Manchester City last weekend. Spurs drew 0-0 with Monaco in Europe this week, so they will have had less time to prepare.

Read on for all the details on how to watch Everton vs Tottenham online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Where to watch Everton vs Spurs in the UK

Everton vs Spurs is this weekend's Super Sunday match and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports £35 per month will get you all Sky Sports channels live streams for the 215 Premier League games being offered. That's on a 24-month contract. For less of a commitment, you can get Sky Sports channels through NowTV for a similar monthly price but with any-time cancellation.

Watch Everton vs Spurs in the US

Everton vs Spurs will be broadcast live in the USA by cable TV channel USA Network.

To get the channel online, you'll need a cord-cutting streaming service such as Sling, Fubo, or YouTube TV.

How to watch Everton vs Spurs in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Everton vs Spurs through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

Is there an Everton vs Spurs free live stream?

There are no dedicated free-to-air broadcasters showing the game. However, one way you could watch Everton vs Spurs for free is with a broadcaster free trial.

YouTube TV, which carries USA Network in the States, is currently offering a seven-day free trial. You can sign up, watch the game, and cancel if you don't think you'll get any lasting value from the offering.

Watch Everton vs Spurs from anywhere

Away from home when the game's on? A VPN will ensure you don't miss a minute.

Virtual Private Networks are internet security software that alter your device's location, meaning you can bypass the geo-restrictions you get on most streaming platforms and enjoy your usual coverage no matter where you are.

NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there, according to our office-mates at TechRadar, who love its compatibility, top-notch security, and seamless streaming unblocking.

NordVPN's Black Friday deal ✅ Up to 77% off

✅ 3 Months Extra FREE "Excellent privacy and searing speeds make NordVPN the best VPN for most people," say Tom's Guide, who love its ability to unblock all manner of streams. We have a huge discount for FourFourTwo readers!

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Everton vs Spurs: Premier League preview

Moyes has returned to Merseyside and looks to have finally found a level of consistency that moving to a new ground brings.

The Toffees stars, such as Grealish, Iliman Ndiaye, and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, are beginning to gel together, and some have suggested they may be in with a shout of a European place this season, should things continue to go well.

It's currently two wins and two draws on home soil for Everton, but Spurs will pose their toughest test yet, given the plethora of attacking talent available to Thomas Frank.

Spurs drew 0-0 with Ligue 1 side Monaco in the UEFA Champions League earlier this week and had to face an onslaught of pressure throughout the contest.

Monaco posted an impressive 23 shots across the 90 minutes, yet failed to find the net, despite recording an xG of 2.45.

What perhaps speaks further volume was that Man of the Match was awarded to goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, as the 29-year-old produced multiple world-class saves to keep the French outfit at bay.

It will have to be better for Spurs if they are to get anything from a regimented Everton side this weekend.

Frank is facing an anxious wait over the fitness of both Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie, whilst Radu Dragusin, James Maddison and Dominic Solanke are all out.

In attack, we could again see Randal Kolo-Muani start on Merseyside, with Xavi Simons and Mohamed Kudus hoping to feed the former PSG star.

See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season

Everton vs Spurs: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Everton 1-0 Spurs

The Toffees look much better on home soil at their new ground and FourFourTwo believes it will be another W for Moyes's men in the Super Sunday clash.