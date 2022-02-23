Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United odds: Why Rangnick could have the edge over Simeone in Spain

Looking for Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United odds? You're in the right place. Manchester United are likely to face a stern test against Atletico Madrid in their last-16 tie. The Red Devils are underdogs heading into the first leg in the Spanish capital, with odds of 21/10 to return with a victory.

Atletico, despite some patchy form in La Liga, are 6/4 with SBK to win at the Wanda Metropolitano. Diego Simeone and his players are in a battle to secure Champions League football for next season, currently sitting in fifth place in the Spanish top flight.

But they will almost certainly prove tough to beat as ever over two legs. Cristiano Ronaldo is the 11/2 favourite to score first on the night, ahead of Luis Suarez at 6/1.

United are, though, favourites to progress to the quarter-finals at 3/4, suggesting a stirring comeback at Old Trafford could be on the cards.

Elsewhere, in the final last 16 fixture of the round - one that might go slightly under the radar - Benfica host an impressive-looking Ajax side.

The Dutch outfit, who won all of their group games and scored 20 goals in the process, are 10/11 to get the better of their Portuguese hosts in the first leg.

Ajax are in frightening form domestically, having scored 70 goals and conceded just five in 23 Eredivisie games so far this season.

Top scorer Sebastien Haller is 9/2 to net first against Benfica, who are currently third in the Primeira Liga.

Champions League winner odds

All odds via SBK Betting

Manchester City 9/4

Liverpool 19/5

Bayern Munich 5/1

PSG 8/1

Chelsea 9/1

Ajax 21/1

Manchester United 31/1

Juventus 33/1

Real Madrid 37/1

Atletico Madrid 45/1

