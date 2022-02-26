Brentford v Newcastle United live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Brentford v Newcastle United live stream, Saturday 26 February, 3pm GMT

Newcastle will be looking to extend their unbeaten run to seven matches when they face Brentford in a crunch relegation clash on Saturday afternoon.

Eddie Howe’s side have given their survival prospects a major boost in recent weeks. The situation was beginning to look bleak for the Magpies towards the end of December, but a six-match unbeaten run has hauled Newcastle out of the drop zone. They now have a four-point margin separating them from the bottom three, and while it is far too early to celebrate a job well done, Newcastle do look well positioned to secure their top-flight status from here.

Key to the turnaround has been a new-found defensive solidity. Newcastle have restricted their opponents to one goal in four of their last six outings; in the other two, they kept a clean sheet.

Brentford’s recent form is much more worrying. Thomas Frank’s side have amassed just one point from the last 21 available. They are now only four points above the dreaded dotted line and have played more games than all of the teams around them. Another defeat on Saturday would put the Bees right in the relegation mix as we prepare to enter the business end of the campaign.

Brentford will have to make do without Mathias Jorgensen, Mathias Jense, Julian Jeanvier and Tarique Fosu. Ivan Toney will need to be assessed in the run-up to kick-off, while Christian Eriksen could be included in a Premier League matchday squad for the first time since January 2020.

Newcastle will be unable to call upon the services of Matt Ritchie, Kieran Trippier, Isaac Hayden, Jamal Lewis and Callum Wilson. Ryan Fraser is expected to be fit enough to feature in some capacity, while Javi Manquillo and Allan Saint-Maximin are facing a race against time to be available.

Kick-off is at 3pm GMT on Saturday 26 February. See below for international broadcast options.

