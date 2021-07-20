Fantasy Premier League: How does a Bench Boost work in FPL?

A Bench Boost is an FPL chip, which can be used once a season, to boost your Fantasy Premier League points. Let us explain.

Your bench is used in Fantasy Premier League in case of injuries or absences. Any player who doesn't score any points will be substituted out for a player on your bench, should that benched player score more points.

FPL TIPS What is the point of substitutes on FPL?

But once a season, you can use the bench to your advantage - by activating the Bench Boost chip. This will mean that you get all the points you would for your first team, plus all the substitutes.

While many FPL players simply pick a few low-value subs who won't get a game all season - such as third-choice goalkeepers or youth players, the Bench Boost rewards those who have chosen players who still score points. In theory, you could get points from all 15 of your players.

FANTASY PREMIER LEAGUE Everything you need to know about FPL this season

To activate your Bench Boost, simply click on the icon while you're choosing your team. You'll be asked whether you really want to do this - make sure you're certain since you only get one shot. Remember though, you can cancel your Bench Boost chip any time before the deadline.

You can only play one chip a week, though. Remember that if you turn your Bench Boost on, you can't also play your triple captain or make transfers with your wildcard.

FPL TIPS 125 Fantasy Premier League team names for this season

FPL TIPS The ultimate beginners’ guide to Fantasy Premier League

FPL TIPS Who are the most popular players in Fantasy Premier League?