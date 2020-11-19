12 minutes on the clock, 154 clubs to guess. How many can you name?

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends - be sure to get your Blues-supporting pals involved too.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the starting XI from every Barcelona Champions League final win?

The 2010s was a strange one for English football, that begun with Manchester United adjusting to life without Cristiano Ronaldo and Fulham playing in a Europa League final.

We were preparing for a South African World Cup, and Fabio Capello was still England manager. Fast-forward 10 years and my, have things changed.

Some things remain the same - such as the evergreen reliability of James Milner and Gary Lineker cracking dad jokes on the Match of the Day sofa - but the footballing landscape is radically different, on every rung of the ladder.

Along the way, your club has probably experienced at least some kind of joy - we hope - but can you recall who had the most to cheer about?

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and save 48% – available until Christmas. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)!

NOW READ

FIFA 21 FOR PS5 Where to shop for the new console – and how you can play the latest FIFA on it

BARCELONA INSIDERS EXCLUSIVE “We were upset when Messi decided to stay”

RICHARD JOLLY Leeds must improve their defence to prosper in the Premier League