Leicester City v Manchester City live stream: How to watch the Premier League game from anywhere in the world

Leicester City v Manchester City live stream, Saturday 11 September, 3pm BST

Leicester City and Manchester City will both be seeking to make it nine points from 12 in the Premier League when they meet on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's side were beaten 1-0 by Tottenham on the opening weekend of the campaign, but have responded to that early setback in ideal fashion. Back-to-back 5-0 wins over Norwich and Arsenal served as a reminder of City's strength, and although they failed to land their primary transfer target in Harry Kane, their squad is still arguably the strongest in the division. A Kane-less attack has already scored 10 goals this term, a tally that no team in the Premier League can better.

The lack of a traditional No.9 may ultimately come back to haunt City, but Ferran Torres has performed well in the role up to now. The Spaniard scored twice against Arsenal and has looked sharp in each of his three appearances, including in that early loss to Spurs. Pep Guardiola has revealed that he prefers Gabriel Jesus out wide, so it looks as though Torres will be his go-to option through the middle this season.

Leicester, like their upcoming opponents, have won two out of three matches up to now. Their performances have not been overly convincing, though, and the Foxes were a little fortunate to beat both Wolves and Norwich. Brendan Rodgers would probably acknowledge that his team have been below par in terms of all-round displays, although he will be pleased that they have still found a way to eke out victories.

Injuries to key defensive players clearly have not helped. Leicester could welcome back at least one of Jonny Evans or Jannik Vestergaard, with both players requiring late fitness tests. Ryan Bertrand and Ricardo Pereira are available again, but James Justin and Wesley Fofana - plus midfielder Papy Mendy - remain on the treatment table. Ayoze Perez is serving a suspension.

Manchester City will be able to call upon Jesus and Ederson after the Brazilian FA withdrew its threat to invoke a FIFA rule which prevents players appearing for their clubs if they were not released for international duty. Phil Foden and Aymeric Laporte are injured, but Kevin De Bruyne is expected to feature.

UK TV schedule

VPN guide

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch Steve Bruce’s extra-red face without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!View Deal

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

