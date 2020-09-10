New Premier League kits 2020/21: every released home and away shirt so far

With a new Premier League season just around the corner, the kits for 2020/21 are beginning to drop thick and fast.

Nike's first offering from their new partnership with Liverpool has finally arrived, while a few corkers from other brands have dropped, such as the new Adidas Arsenal design, which is a beauty.

Puma have continued to push the boat out with their Manchester City offering for next season, while Chelsea and Tottenham maintain Nike partnerships, and Manchester United keep theirs with Adidas.

Arsenal

Brand: Adidas

Home

(Image credit: Arsenal/Adidas)

Too jazzy? Not a chance. Arsenal's latest kit has to be one of the coolest designs in Europe so far. The Gunners had a beauty last season but Adidas have gone better for the coming season.

The funky pattern gives this a retro 90s vibe without going OTT, while still look smart. The shade of they've used is lush and, off course, the trademark white sleeves just set the whole thing off right. White shorts and red socks complete the look.

'Emirates Fly Better' is a pretty inoffensive sponsor, aesthetically speaking, meaning the hard work hasn't been ruined by a naff splodge (see Chevrolet).

Just an all-round banger from Adidas, to put it bluntly. Arsenal will be wearing it from this point on.

You can order the Arsenal 2020/21 home kit here.

Home

(Image credit: Adidas)

Raspberry ripple, anyone?

Inspired by Highbury's marble halls, Adidas have gone with a pretty distinctive pattern on this one. It's sure to divide Gooners - not least those who won't be happy to see them playing in white - but when Hector Bellerin wears it, then yes, it does look a lot nicer.

Be sure to catch the surreal promo video for this one, which features a baroque painting of Kieran Tierney carrying a plastic carrier bag and a nude marble sculpture of David Seaman in goalkeeping gloves. Yeah, really.

You can order the Arsenal 2020/21 home kit here.

Third

(Image credit: Arsenal)

What an absolutely beautiful shirt. A lovely shade of blue, paired with a light pink that really shouldn't work but absolutely does - this is perhaps the nicest shirt that Arsenal will wear this season.

Just one thing though - wearing a leather jacket and a football shirt is a sellable offence. Expect to see Nicolas Pepe on the transfer list shortly.

You can order the Arsenal 2020/21 home kit here.

Aston Villa

Brand: Kappa

Home

(Image credit: Kappa)

Aston Villa's new kit is subtle, simple and very classy. The blue sleeves reach all the way up to the collar now and there's a pinstripe pattern down the centre. We're still not 100% sold on the Kazoo sponsor, but it could be much worse.

Get your Kappa Aston Villa 2020/21 home kit here.

Away

(Image credit: Kappa)

If you like the home shirt, you're probably going to like the away, too. More of the same from Kappa on this one, as Villa go with a black away shirt for the coming season. A far safer pick than the green, black and red option of last campaign.

Buy your Kappa Aston Villa 2020/21 away kit here.

Brighton and Hove Albion

Brand: Nike

Home

(Image credit: Nike)

Brighton are clearly telling the world they mean business this season, with the release of their very swanky pinstripe home shirt ahead of the new season.

Gone are the bold stripes of old, and in comes a much smarter design. You almost feel you could wear this in the office with a tie and a button top blazer and get away with it...The mark of any good football shirt (well, the mark of any good office shirt, at least). We like it, and clearly Adam Lallana does too.

You can buy Brighton's 2020/21 home shirt from Nike here

Away

(Image credit: Brighton & Hove Albion)

Brighton's away kit this year is yellow, with a subtle diagonal pattern and a collar similar to the one that Chelsea had on their alternate shirt last season. This is a classy shirt indeed - and nicer than the yellow kit Brighton had a few years back, for sure.

You can buy Brighton's 2020/21 away shirt from Nike here

Third

OK, so Nike haven't really bothered with the third shirt.

Brighton have unfortunately been palmed off with a basic black kit in one of Nike's standard templates for this season's alternate pick. Still, it's a lot less offensive than some of the American giant's other designs in seasons gone by. Maybe if Brighton have a good season, it'll become a classic?

You can buy Brighton's 2020/21 third shirt from Nike here

Burnley

(Image credit: Burnley)

Brand: Umbro

Home

This is... the new one... right?

Burnley's 2020/21 shirt takes inspiration from the kit worn by the 1920/1921 League Championship winning heroes of 100 years ago. OK, it looks basically the same as the last one, but a good idea is a good idea forever.

You can buy Burnley's 2020/21 home shirt from Nike here

Chelsea

Brand: Nike

Home

(Image credit: Nike)

A slightly plainer offering than last season, and the new sponsor does make it appear as though the Blues are lining up with 11 left-backs.

The dark blue trim is a nice change, and there's certainly nothing wrong with the paving-style design – it's just starkly simple compared to the last 12 months. It won't turn heads, but sometimes playing it a bit safer is worth it.

Chelsea will be lining up in the new kit for the remainder of this season.

You can buy Chelsea's 2020/21 home shirt from Nike here

Away

(Image credit: Chelsea / NIke)

It split the FourFourTwo office, this one. Some thought it was "dreadful, like something from the A-League", while others thought it was "pretty cool, like something from the J.League".

Light blue – sorry, Arctic blue – the patterned design is supposed to pay homage to London's famous tailors, and apparently pops with "millennial swagger". No, we're not entirely sure, either.

You can buy Chelsea's 2020/21 away shirt from Nike here

Third

(Image credit: Chelsea)

This one is splitting opinion.

Inspired by Nike's "much-loved original Air Max 180" trainers, we're not quite sure what they have to do with Chelsea but at least you won't be forgetting this one in a hurry. Yes, it looks like Crystal Palace. But who cares when Kai Havertz is donning it?

You can buy Chelsea's 2020/21 third shirt from Nike here

Crystal Palace

Brand: Puma

Home, away and third

(Image credit: Crystal Palace)

Released all at once, Crystal Palace's kits this season follow a similar template for the home, away and third.

Palace are no stranger to an understated, classy kit and this season is no different. We're big fans of these ones and the new W88 sponsor - as previously used by Wolves and Villa - is an improvement.

Why wasn't Wilf Zaha involved for the photoshoot, though? We're sure it's nothing to panic about, Eagles fans...

You can buy all three of Crystal Palace's 2020-21 kits here

Everton

Brand: Hummel

Home

(Image credit: Everton)

While we don't see Hummel kits quite as often other major brands, it has long been popular with fans. So, although some of Umbro's Everton efforts have been great, Toffees won't be too upset by the change.

The new home kit is an excellent example why: understated, retro, and immediately recognisable as a Hummel design. It started flying off the shelves as soon as it was available for pre-order.

You can order the Everton 2020/21 home kit here

(Image credit: Everton)

For the Everton away shirt this season, Hummel have brought back yellow as the change colour. The Toffees have only worn yellow three times in the last decade - it used to be a common away shade.

You can order the Everton 2020-21 away kit here

Third

(Image credit: Hummel)

For Everton's alternate strip, Hummel have decided to go for a green shade. Everton have also have a green goalkeeper kit - let's just hope that there isn't a mix-up next season that sees Jordan Pickford wear it at the same time as these minty third shirts, otherwise, it's going to be chaos to see what's going on when the Toffees defend corners.

You can order the Everton 2020-21 third kit here

Fulham

(Image credit: Fulham)

Brand: Adidas

Home

Yeah it's fine. It's a Fulham shirt. You know what you're getting by now.

We just have a couple of gripes. Firstly, why are both sleeves black? Why aren't Adidas paying homage to the classic one-black-sleeve kit of the 2000s? And secondly, the sponsor isn't Pizza Hut. And no Fulham shirt will ever match up to the Pizza Hut shirts.

You can order the Fulham 2020-21 home kit here

Away

(Image credit: Fulham)

Oh blimey. It's not awful, but why are the touches white and not black? It doesn't make sense to us.

You never know, this might end up being a shirt that Fulham take some memorable scalps with on the road this season. We're reserving full judgement for now.

You can order the Fulham 2020-21 away kit here

Leeds United

Brand: Adidas

Home

(Image credit: Adidas)

Not one of our favourite sponsors but Leeds's return kit for the Premier League is pretty understated with some nice little details here and there.

Gone is the gold of last season, replaced by blue. It's a royal shade though and given that there are no garish patterns on this one, we reckon it'll go down as a hit with the Leeds faithful. Now to make some top-flight memories in it...

Order your Leeds 2020/21 home shirt today

Away

(Image credit: Leeds United)

Green and blue is one of those colour combinations that can really go two ways.

It might not be unanimously popular with fans but let's face it - Leeds fans have had an awful lot worse over the years than this number. It's pretty inoffensive.

Order your Leeds 2020/21 away shirt today

Leicester City

Brand: Adidas

Home

(Image credit: Adidas)

At a quick glance, it looks very similar to last year...and the year before that...and...well, you get the idea.

But check again and there is one very key difference. The sponsor! ‘Thailand Smiles With You’ adorns the front of this season's kit, in place of the usual King Power logo.

This follows a partnership between King Power and Tourism Authority of Thailand and bids to promote travel to the country to help its economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, with the City owners dominating duty-free retail in their homeland. So, it's sort of for a good cause too.

Order your Leicester 2020/21 home shirt today

Away

(Image credit: Adidas)

White is a classic colour for Leicester City's adventures on the road and this is a great new addition to the backcatalogue. One side of the shirt has the Adidas stripes in blue, the other in gold, with a subtle diagonal pattern across the shirt like Paris Saint-Germain's alternate shirts last season. We're big fans of this one.

Get your Leicester 2020/21 away shirt today

Third

(Image credit: Adidas)

Ahh, the difficult third instalment. This is perhaps the Leicester shirt that will polarise fans most of the three.

Maroon is a difficult colour to pull off and this shade isn't quite as warm and lush as a Sparta Prague effort. Nevertheless, it's a sleek and simple design in a colour that Leicester don't actually opt for often - if at all.

Get your Leicester 2020/21 third shirt today

Liverpool

Brand: Nike

Home

(Image credit: Nike / Liverpool)

Liverpool have never had a Nike shirt before, which seems unlikely, given it's one of the world's biggest football clubs and one of the world's biggest football brands.

But here we are: what the Reds will wear in their first season as reigning Premier League champions.

A slightly brighter shade of red is supposedly a nod to the Liverpool squads youth prospects, while the teal trim (taken from the club's fuller official crest, which has been stripped down for the shirt in recent years) gives it a memorable flourish.

A smart '96' emblem on the back of the neck pays respect to those who died at Hillsborough.

A worthy champions shirt.

Buy the Liverpool home shirt here

Away

(Image credit: Nike)

The new teal kit (that's right, teal!) is apparently heavily influenced by the Liver Bird, the official symbol of the city of Liverpool. The kit also pays homage to the Shankly gates, which are brought to life through the swirling pattern covering the shirt.

Liverpool's away kits under old sponsor New Balance tended to be more simple, plain affairs, so fans of jazzier away designs will be thrilled with Nike's debut offering. In FFT's book, the whole point of an away kit is to do something a little more daring and fun and so we fully salute this kind of behaviour.

Preorder the new Liverpool away kit here

Manchester City

Brand: Puma

Home

(Image credit: PUMA)

Manchester City have pushed the boat out a little this year in terms of design, whilst simultaneously staying true to the traditions of their great city.

The pattern is inspired by the iconic mosaics located in the creative hub of Manchester’s Northern Quarter, which adds a little bit of authenticity to a pattern as bold and unabashed as Liam Gallagher.

It actually looks a little bit like sunshine on a swimming pool but, ya know, every great design looks a bit weird.

Order your Manchester City 2020/21 kit from PUMA here.

Away

(Image credit: Puma)

According to the official release, the new away shirt features "a pattern inspired by Castlefield and the Bridgewater canal, an area symbolic of Manchester’s past, present and future."

Even fans that aren't local to Manchester or architecture aficionados will appreciate the design, which resembles a really swish Moroccan rug that would tie any room together. The gold on blue and black is a really decadent choice and, for anyone who isn't a huge fan of the "swimming pool" home kit, this is surely the one to go for.

Order your PUMA Manchester City 2020/21 away kit here

Third

(Image credit: Puma)

"Whoever is responsible for that new Man City kit needs putting on the nxt [sic] flight to WUHAN," diehard Citizen and Oasis swaggerer Liam Gallagher said of the latest City third shirt when it leaked at the height of the Chinese city's struggles with COVID-19, adding, "And who ever buys it needs to be on the 1 after."

We reckon Our Liam's being a tad harsh. OK, it's pale paisley, but good on Puma for actually trying something new rather than re-hashing a tired design or just giving City a pure white number. It's tons better than the pink and yellow monstrosity from last term, anyway. A third shirt fit for Messi (perhaps).

Order your PUMA Manchester City 2020/21 third kit here

Manchester United

Brand: Adidas

Home

(Image credit: adidas)

Manchester United's home shirt is inspired by the club's own badge.

Confused? You should be: it's inspired by the back of the badge. Ahhhhh.

Yes, the stuttering yellow and black lines represent the woven fabric that can be seen on the crest's back when you turn a shirt inside out. And while this shirt is getting a mixed reception, when it's explained like that, we quite like it.

You can buy Manchester United's home shirt here

Away

(Image credit: Adidas)

Manchester United's away kit this season has a nice little wavy pattern on it, it's modern and simple and it doesn't go with any garish flashes. That should be enough to convince Sir Alex Ferguson that it isn't grey (no need to go over that story again).

United have already worn this one in the Europa League - this season, the Charcoal Devils will of course be donning it for Champions League matches.

You can buy Manchester United's away shirt here

Third

(Image credit: Manchester United)

Hmmmm...

Paul Pogba's face sums it up. This is the shirt that isn't even splitting opinion between United fans - they all just hate it. At least they won't be wearing the zebra-style shorts that originally leaked, though.

You can buy Manchester United's third shirt here

Newcastle

Brand: Adidas

Home

(Image credit: Puma)

Unlike a few clubs mixing it up this season, Newcastle have shot fairly straight with their new kit for 2020/21. Black and white stripes, evenly spaced, Puma logo...and then there's a whopping great blue splodge but it is what it is.

We are yet to find out whether we'll see the Messis, the Dybalas, the Neymars of this world donning this kit under wealthy new ownership, but whatever happens it'll be inoffensive.

You can purchase a Puma Newcastle 2020/21 kit here

Away

(Image credit: Newcastle United)

Got to love a fluorescent football shirt. They've become a staple of the modern game with almost every side in the league having donned a shade so bright they could be mistaken for a steward. Now it's the Toon's turn for a lemon-yellow shirt with a nice little pattern across it.

You can purchase a Puma Newcastle 2020/21 kit here

Third

(Image credit: Newcastle United)

Newcastle continue that day-glo yellow theme for the third, leaving it as an accent for the purple. It's got a swish triangular pattern too, which recalls the 80s for some reason. We actually quite like it.

You can purchase a Puma Newcastle 2020/21 kit here

Sheffield United

Brand: Adidas

Home

(Image credit: Sheffield United)

No prizes guessing there'd be red and white stripes - the Blades are synonymous with that design - but a black collar and new sleeves trim gives the coming season's home kit a fresh feel.

Chris Wilder's side are one of the most tactically progressive sides in the Premier League, and took the table by storm in their first campaign back in the top-flight. Can they do even better in their new threads?

You can purchase an Adidas Sheffield United 2020/21 kit here

Away

(Image credit: Sheffield United)

Pink? That's new.

This may just be the template that Juventus had for their blue shirt last season but if it ain't broke, don't fix it. This is a lovely shade and makes a nice change for the Blades. Although we're not sure why they're going to have to wear this one when the home is red and white...

You can purchase an Adidas Sheffield United 2020/21 kit here

Southampton

Brand: Under Armor

Home

(Image credit: Under Armor/ Southampton)

The sash is back! The new Southampton strip is a regal affair to mark the Saints' 135th anniversary.

We've not seen a white-on-red sash from them before, but this is likely to be popular, after a few years of mixed reactions to home shirts. We think it looks pretty smart – though, let's be honest, not quite as cool as the third kit...

You can buy the 2020/21 Southampton home kit from the club shop here

Away

(Image credit: Under Armour)

Southampton's navy-blue away shirt features yellow and “Solent blue” colourings which commemorate Southampton’s famous FA Cup triumph over Manchester United in 1976.

“With a sleek navy-blue design, the kit harks back to the colour used for the team’s shorts and socks throughout much of its early history, from 1891 all the way through to 1950,” the official press release explains better than we ever could. We like this more than the home and third choices.

Order your Southampton away 2020/21 kit here

Third

(Image credit: Under Armor / Southampton)

It's unusual to joint release a third kit with a home kit without revealing an away shirt – but you can see why the Saints made that call.

This red-on-white sash plays homage to Southampton's first ever shirt back in 1885, and was revisited for their 125th anniversary a decade ago.

Presumably the Premier League's international market played a role in deciding not to use this as a home strip (teams in red tend to be more popular globally) but there's a good chance this will be the nicest kit in the top flight next season.

You can buy Southampton's third kit from the club shop here

Tottenham Hotspur

Brand: Nike

Home

(Image credit: Nike)

The traditionally white home kit features blue sleeves with a yellow and blue collar, and also includes a unique knit design. The bright red AIA sponsor remains from previous seasons.

On the intricate knit design, the official Nike press release explains that the pattern was "created by reinterpreting graphics from old jerseys."

It's received mixed reviews from fans so far on social media.

You can order the Nike Tottenham home kit from the Nike shop here

Away

(Image credit: Nike)

Something a little different from Nike for the new Spurs away kit. The mint sauce green shade is actually cool and compliments the simple blue collar design. The away kit contrasts well with a pretty funky home shirt, which almost feels the wrong way round (away kits should always be a little more out there, in our opinion).

No fancy patterns, swooshes or any of that. Just a nice, plain kit. We like it.

You can order the Nike Tottenham 2020/21 away kit here

Third

(Image credit: Tottenham Hotspur)

50 years ago this season, Arsenal won the double, scooping the title at White Hart Lane and wearing a yellow shirt like this for their FA Cup win.

It seems unfortunate then that Tottenham's latest kit should look so similar, but apparently this one is instead inspired by the Nike Air Max 95, which Nike claim is "Popular on the streets of North London". Which side though, Nike?

You can order the Nike Tottenham 2020/21 third kit here

West Bromwich Albion

(Image credit: West Bromwich Albion)

Brand: Puma

Home

It's the colours that we all associate with West Brom at least - they haven't been out of the top flight so long that they've developed a new persona. But what's this? The barcode is back?

The barcode stripes were a classic from 1993. It certainly freshens things up, doesn't it? We actually quite like. And we like the sponsor, though that may be because of the Boiler Man mascot.

You can order the new kit from West Brom here

Away

(Image credit: West Bromwich Albion)

Another classic as far as the Baggies are concerned.

The trademark yellow and green striped away kit may not have caught on beyond the reaches of the midlands but we're not mad at it. It's quintessentially Hawthorns. That's what we want to see with the side back in the Prem.

You can order the new kit from West Brom here

Third

(Image credit: West Bromwich Albion)

Given that two of the three teams that wore yellow as a home kit last season were relegated, we're not sure another yellow-based change strip was wholly necessary, lads.

Still, it completes what West Brom are calling the "trilogy". Excellent marketing to encourage fans to complete the set, while sticking to a concise template that can enhance brand recognition? Or just lazy to rehash the same design in three colours? We're saying a bit of both.

You can order the new kit from West Brom here

West Ham

Brand: Umbro

Home

(Image credit: West Ham / Umbro)

Aesthetically, it's great. The kind of timeless classic shirt that both Umbro and West Ham are great at churning out.

A 125th-anniversary special, it is a lovely design and works well with the current, simpler badge.

The problem is that, well, it looks a lot like a fifth anniversary shirt of their 2015/16 kit .

You can pre-order the new kit from West Ham here

Away

(Image credit: West Ham United)

This one is a neat design.

Inspired by the kits that the Hammers wore in the 1960s, back when they won the FA Cup and European Cup Winners’ Cup - plus the World Cup, if you believe the fans - West Ham have this time opted for blue with claret rings. A very classy touch and a nice way to celebrate the big 125.

You can order the new kit from West Ham here

Third

(Image credit: West Ham United)

Black and gold, in the immortal words of Sam Sparro.

This one is particularly sleek - all black like a few clubs have done for their anniversary kits over the years (see Liverpool and Dortmund), but just with some gold touches. The Hammers from the crest being illuminated gold actually... works. For some reason. This one may well become a classic among Irons fans.

You can order the new kit from West Ham here

Wolves

Brand: Umbro

Home

(Image credit: Adidas)

Black and gold: no surprises there, then. Darker sleeves than we're used to seeing are a nice new touch though, and make this season's design different enough from the last to be worth the investment.

The downward orange arrows covering the shirt seems an ominous choice, but Wolves' gaggle of seriously talented Portuguese stars shouldn't be too fussed with that.

Another betting sponsor (they're everywhere, these days) detracts a little, but we're really finding fault for fault's sake to be quite honest.

You can preorder the Adidas Wolves 2020/21 home kit here

Away

(Image credit: -)

Too jazzy?

Wolves have gone for a cloud design for the away and it's already splitting the internet. We admit, it is a little loud, but we're going to reserve judgement until we've seen an oiled-up Adama Traore revving through the gears wearing this one.

You can preorder the Adidas Wolves 2020/21 home kit here

