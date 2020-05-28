Quiz! Can you name every PFA team of the season from 2000 to 2009?

You have 10 minutes to guess 110 answers.

The Premier League soared to a whole new level in the noughties.

Sure, the Golden Generation didn't deliver, but our top tier was still indisputably the best for miles around. Our clubs conquered Europe. Our players were the envy of the world.

The PFA Team of the Year represents that. Across ten years, some of the best footballers to have ever played the game made the PFA's designated side - and some absolute blasts from the past that you haven't thought of for over ten years now.

We're looking back at the decade - and today, we'd like you name every player in the PFA teams of the year from 2000 to 2009.

