Quiz! Can you name every player to line up in a Champions League final for Bayern Munich since 1999?

Us Brits tend to focus on Sheringham and Solskjaer. On Didier Drogba's dramatic hammer blow.

But the Germans probably don't. In both of those classic finals – 1999 and 2012, respectively – it was Bayern Munich who were put to the sword; a seemingly ever-present force in European competition, who will likely make a final every couple of years.

Hey, most Germans were probably routing for the other side, given how unpopular Die Roten and their tediously continuous success is over in Deutschland. Nevertheless, Bayern have had the last laugh six times in the Champions League, winning three trophies since 2000.

The current crop are in action tonight – but can you remember who played in these finals?

