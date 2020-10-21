Quiz! Can you name every player to score a Champions League goal under Pep Guardiola?

14 minutes on the clock, 283 players to guess - though obviously, many appear more than once.

The youngest manager to have ever lifted the famous handles of the Champions League, Pep Guardiola has had famous nights in Europe.

The two finals against Manchester United. The 4-1 smashing of Arsenal while at Barcelona. The El Clasico semi-final - later the Manchester City performance in the Bernabeu. The night that Juventus took Bayern Munich to extra-time but Pep prevailed.

It's not always gone his way though. Ask Monaco. Ask Jurgen Klopp and Jose Mourinho. Remember the three successive Bayern semis, where three successive Spanish giants knocked Guardiola out?

City will be hoping this, finally, is their year, as another attempt at the big one kicks off tonight. Who has scored for Guardiola in Europe in the past, though?

