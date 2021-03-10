Quiz! Can you name Liverpool’s line-ups from their last six European finals since 2001?

You have 10 minutes to guess 83 players.

While 2019 may be the sixth time that the Reds have lifted the Champions League trophy, there have also been occasions when they have fallen just short. Since the turn of the millennium, Liverpool have reached six finals in European competitions – and lost as many as they’ve won.

A 5-4 victory over Alaves in the 2001 UEFA Cup Final saw Gerard Houllier’s men claim a treble that season (having won both domestic cups), while their 2016 defeat to Sevilla in the Europa League was merely the beginning of bigger and better things under Jurgen Klopp.

Last season’s Champions League loss to Real Madrid will be remembered for goalkeeping errors and a stunning overhead kick from Gareth Bale, while 2005’s ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ will always be better known than the 2007 re-run against Milan.

But how many of the Liverpool players who appeared in those games can you remember? We’ve put together the Reds’ starting line-ups (of course), as well as those who came off the bench.

