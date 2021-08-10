Quiz! Can you name the Americans with the most Premier League appearances?

Six minutes on the clock, 20 players to guess.

We've all heard jokes and scepticism about footballers coming over from the United States to play in the Premier League. But Norwich City have just signed a young American with bags of potential.

Josh Sargent arrives in from Werder Bremen as one of his country's most promising stars. The ginger ninja was highly rated in the Bundesliga and became the youngest US player to score at the FIFA U-20 World Cup before making his senior debut.

Perhaps times are changing for North American stars. Sergino Dest is at Barcelona, Gio Reyna at Borussia Dortmund, while Canadian star Alphonso Davies became the first Canadian to win the Champions League last year. With the US hosting the World Cup again in 2026 with Canada and Mexico, perhaps we'll see more players hopping across the Atlantic to turn out in the greatest league on Earth.

Not that the Prem has a bad record for American players at all. We've listed out the top 20 and there are some big names on the list. Who can you remember?

