RANKED! The 25 best Premier League signings of the season

25. Joachim Andersen

Joined: Crystal Palace

From: Lyon

Fee: £15m

Not too many of Fulham's sinking ship last season can hold their heads as highly as Joachim Andersen can. The Dane was a pillar of strength in the Cottagers' earthquake, even captaining the side while on loan.

So it's no surprise to see him take to the Prem once more like a seasoned warrior, slotting into a Crystal Palace backline like he's always belonged. For £15m, he wasn't too expensive and at 25, he's assured of a place at Selhurst Park for a good few years ahead of him. It was excellent business.

24. Christian Eriksen

Joined: Brentford

From: unattached

Fee: -

Seeing Christian Eriksen back on a pitch is a joy for all those who adore him. Especially Brentford fans, who have arguably found themselves the deal of the century: even for them.

Eriksen has added a much-needed spark of genius into a gritty relegation-battling side, with Ivan Toney finding a few more goals since the Dane arrived. He might well sign for a bigger club in the summer but it's hard not to think everyone got a great deal with this move.

23. Marc Cucurella

Joined: Brighton

From: Getafe

Fee: £16m

Brighton have been Brighton this season: infuriating and brilliant in almost equal part. Though much of their side is punching above its weight, however, Marc Cucurella has been an excellent buy, the former La Masia man balancing the other full-back, Tariq Lamptey, in quality.

22. Raphael Varane

Joined: Manchester United

From: Real Madrid

Fee: £36m

When he's played, he's been good. Injuries have been just one derailment in Raphael Varane's quest for more silverware this season but as Harry Maguire still nurses his never-ending Euros hangover, the World Cup winner besides him has been the one to rely on.

21. Jack Grealish

Joined: Manchester City

From: Aston Villa

Fee: £105m

£100m these days can buy you Danny Ings, Emi Buendia and Leon Bailey. Yet Manchester City still got the better end of the deal, buying Jack Grealish.

No, it's not been the prime thunder calves of last term, weaving his way through defences. There's been a learning curve this season but Grealish is beginning to emerge a more tactically intelligent footballer, with Joao Cancelo hogging his favourite spot of the pitch. In the long run, it still looks like money well spent.

20. Ibrahima Konate

Joined: Liverpool

From: RB Leipzig

Fee: £36m

Considering the fees thrown around for top defenders these days – by Liverpool, no less, when they landed Virgil van Dijk – Ibrahima Konate for under £40m could prove to be a steal.

Dayot Upamecano was always the more impressive at Leipzig and he's struggled since leaving East Germany. Konate, meanwhile, has been eased into the Premier League and shown his perceptiveness, physicality and excellent ball-playing skills.

19. Patson Daka

Joined: Leicester City

From: Red Bull Salzberg

Fee: £27m

10 goals in 28 appearances for Leicester this season doesn't illustrate how good Patson Daka looks as a signing. The Zambian has the movement and the finishing to succeed Jamie Vardy and at £27m, he could yet be sold at a profit, too. He's a victim of an underwhelming campaign all round at the King Power – and could yet explode next term.

18. Bruno Guimaraes

Joined: Newcastle United

Joined: Newcastle United

From: Lyon

Fee: £38m

It took him a little while to win his place from Jonjo Shelvey, strangely, but Bruno Guimaraes has arrived now. With a backheel volley at Southampton, he proved his quality – as if that was ever in doubt – and he looks like he'll go from strength to strength from here. He was a great buy for the Magpies: it's a surprise they managed to buy him uncontested.

17. Hwang Hee-chan

Joined: Wolverhampton Wanderers

From: RB Leipzig

Fee: loan

Adama Traore is the past, Hwang Hee-chan is the future. The South Korean has five league goals this season and provided new boss Bruno Lage with a few selection headaches already: he's not even at his peak yet and with the attacker joining in the summer, he looks like he has another gear to give when the side starts clicking a little more on the front foot.

16. Maxwel Cornet

Joined: Burnley

Joined: Burnley

From: Lyon

Fee: £14m

Seriously though, how have Lyon got any players left?

Maxwel Cornet was not your typical Burnley buy but has flourished despite the Clarets' struggles this season. With six goals to his name, he's the main man in their battle against the drop – and has taken to the Premier League nicely.

15. Jadon Sancho

Joined: Manchester United

From: Borussia Dortmund

Fee: £77m

It's taken a while but Jadon Sancho is starting to prove why he was the most hyped youngster in Germany for so long.

The wide man has become integral to United of late. More secure on the ball than some of his teammates, better end product and a tactical intelligence that perhaps needs playing in a better system, there's no doubt that he'll be a man for the next boss to build around.

14. Craig Dawson

Joined: West Ham United

Joined: West Ham United

From: Watford

Fee: £2m

Craig Dawson's success in a Champions League-chasing side has come as a curveball to just about everyone. Signed for a pittance, the centre-back has popped up with important goals and kept them out at the other end, as other Hammers defenders have dropped like flies from the side with injury. He's been a constant and a rock – it's been great to watch.

13. Emmanuel Dennis

Joined: Watford

From: Club Brugge

Fee: £3m

If Watford go down, it won't be for the want of Emmanuel Dennis's efforts. The Nigerian has been the danger man all campaign for the Hornets, turning up when others don't and scoring the goals to help keep the Hertfordshire side in with a shout of remaining in the Prem.

12. Philippe Coutinho

Joined: Aston Villa

From: Barcelona

Fee: loan

A touch of stardust at Villa this season. Coutinho showed everyone he was back with a magnificent cameo at home to Manchester United and has gone from strength to strength since, becoming Steven Gerrard's trusted lynchpin since. Villa have the option to land him – but if he keeps up his form, it's not beyond belief that Xavi will require him, too…

11. Armando Broja

Joined: Southampton

From: Chelsea

Fee: loan

Ralph Hasenhuttl has expressed a keen desire to keep the Chelsea loanee, who's become one of the most sought-after attackers in the league this season. It'll be a tough ask, too – the Albanian international has surprisingly stepped into the shoes of Danny Ings with work rate and quality in equal measure. He's destined for big things.

10. Cristian Romero

Joined: Tottenham Hotspur

Joined: Tottenham Hotspur

From: Atalanta

Fee: loan

Cristian Romero might be the big reason that Antonio Conte took a chance on this side. The Argentinian is a defender to build around and this season has been one of the few reliabilities in Tottenham's team.

With Alderweireld having left in the summer, Spurs have a new commander in defence – and Romero has been a very astute signing for the club.

9. Michael Olise

Joined: Crystal Palace

From: Reading

Fee: £8m

How Crystal Palace managed to sign one of the brightest young talents from the Championship utterly unopposed, we may never know.

Patrick Vieira has been keen to gradually ease Michael Olise into top-level football but the French youth star has been nothing short of mesmeric when he's been given the opportunity. He looks like a superstar in the making – and with Palace ascending to new heights with their new-look team, he's an incredible signing for both now and tomorrow.

8. Aaron Ramsdale

Joined: Arsenal

Joined: Arsenal

From: Sheffield United

Fee: £25m

Eyebrows were raised, to put it mildly, when he signed. Now, Aaron Ramsdale looks like the obvious no.1 in goal for England in Qatar.

The 23-year-old was signed for his distribution and his obvious potential to grow. Yet Rambo has been a surprise hit for his shot-stopping and his command in goal. Arsenal may have secured their no.1 for the next decade – and suddenly, that fee isn't seeming that crazy at all.

7. Dan Burn

Joined: Newcastle United

From: Brighton

Fee: £14m

Dan Burn was the perfect signing for Newcastle's rickety backline. He provides height, of course, but the confidence, leadership and ball-playing ability has been a huge upgrade one what was there before.

As a defender who's come up from the non-league, Burn has been there and gives the Toon a newfound grit at the back. They look like staying up, now – and it's thanks in no small part to him.

6. Dejan Kulusevski

Joined: Tottenham Hotspur

Joined: Tottenham Hotspur

From: Juventus

Fee: loan

Kane and Son are the deadliest duo in the league – but Dejan Kulusevski might just have made it the perfect trio.

The Ginger from Sweden, as Spurs fans sing, has hit the ground running with goals, assists and a steeliness that Lucas Moura sadly lacked. If the Lilywhites manage to sneak top four, they'll owe a lot of it to Kulusevski, who's injected a new dimension into their frontline since January.

5. Marc Guehi

Joined: Crystal Palace

From: Chelsea

Fee: £21m

Marc Guehi's England call-up is merely the result of a superb season in which he's proven himself to be one of the best defenders in the league – of any nationality.

He's starting to captain Palace and at just 21, he might be there for a long time yet to come. To have found a leader of that ilk is invaluable to the Eagles and he's a cornerstone of their success this season.

4. Jose Sa

Joined: Wolverhampton Wanderers

From: Olympiacos

Fee: £7m

Jose Sa had a big reputation to follow in Rui Patricio. No one had heard of Sa, really – and yet he's arguably been the best keeper in the league this season. For £7m, he's been a wonderful buy and the steady presence that's helped fire Wolves towards Europe.

3. Luis Diaz

Joined: Liverpool

From: Porto

Fee: £40m

Liverpool weren't even planning to sign Diaz in January. The Colombian has forced his way into the team though, prompted a rethink about the attack and already helped win the Reds a trophy. With three more on the horizon, he's been a much-needed spark that's given the whole side a lift.

And then there are the long-term prospects to look at. Diaz is still yet to hit his peak and for £40m, Klopp has seemingly replaced Sadio Mane with a player just as good. How do Liverpool make signing gems look this easy?

2. Tino Livramento

Joined: Southampton

From: Chelsea

Fee: £5m

Southampton have a reputation for being good in the transfer market – but even by their standards, Tino Livramento was a fantastic signing.

The teenager has been one of Southampton's best players this season from right-back. He looks destined for the very top of the sport and assuming Chelsea don't exercise their buy-back clause – why would they with Reece James ahead of him in the pecking order? – the Saints can sell Livramento on for a huge profit. It's stunning business.

1. Martin Odegaard

Joined: Arsenal

Joined: Arsenal

From: Real Madrid

Fee: £32m

Martin Odegaard performed well on loan last season. This year, he's gone up a whole new level.

The Norwegian has been key to the Gunners' push for top four and since cementing a spot in the side permanently in November, he's been central to everything good about the Gunners. He's the long lost playmaker that Arsenal have lacked since Mesut Ozil started waning.

And for £32m? It's utterly sensational business. He's still just 23 and a potential captain to take over from Alex Lacazette next season. What more could you want in a signing?

