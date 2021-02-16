The 25 best Champions League games of all time

The Miracle of Istanbul, as it must be legally referred to at all times, is European football’s most implausible and engrossing clash. Liverpool were well-drilled and had talent, but this was a side with Djimi Traore at left-back – in a team that had finished 37 points behind Chelsea that year.

What set this apart was the sheer shock of the comeback. Paolo Maldini had netted from Milan’s first attack, then Hernan Crespo added two more. Liverpool were being humiliated.

But then something magical: an extraordinary rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone at the interval, and then the madness began: Didi Hamann marshalled Kaka, Steven Gerrard took control, and in six minutes – thanks to Gerrard, Vladimir Smicer and Xabi Alonso – Liverpool were level. And yet the adversity wasn't over: you can't forget Jerzy Dudek’s point-blank save to deny Shevchenko, Gerrard’s demonic drive and Jamie Carragher’s cramp-ravaged warfare.

Then came the shootout, where Dudek’s spaghetti-leg nostalgia – and his saving of that final spot-kick at 12.29am local time – earned Liverpool their fifth European Cup. The Champions League's greatest ever game.