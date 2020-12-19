Arsenal transfer news: Christian Eriksen wants out of Inter Milan – but isn’t keen on Gunners or Manchester United move

Christian Eriksen has decided to leave Inter Milan but reports say he isn’t tempted by the idea of returning to the Premier League with Manchester United or Arsenal.

The former Tottenham playmaker has struggled for game time under Antonio Conte since making a €20 million move to Italy in January.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the 28-year-old is certain to leave San Siro after deciding that his future lies elsewhere.

He has agreed with the club to depart in January, but now they face the tricky task of finding him a new challenge on acceptable terms.

United and Arsenal are both said to have made approaches for the midfielder, but Eriksen isn’t taken by the idea of joining either English club.

Inter are in the very early stages of talks with PSG about a potential swap deal involving Leandro Paredes, but a loan move is also a possibility.

A temporary deal until the end of the season would allow Eriksen’s value to be reassessed and could give him regular game time before leading Denmark to the European Championships next summer.

The Serie A giants would also be relieved to get his €7.5m per year net wages off their books.

Eriksen has made 12 appearances for the Nerazzurri this season without registering a goal or assist, but only five of those have been from the start.

