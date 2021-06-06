England v Romania live stream: How to watch the pre-Euro 2020 friendly wherever you are in the world

England v Romania live stream, ITV, Sunday 6 June, 5pm BST

England will continue their preparations for Euro 2020 when they go head-to-head with Romania on Sunday.

Gareth Southgate oversaw a 1-0 victory over Austria last time out, with Bukayo Saka scoring the only goal of the game. The big news since that match was the withdrawal from the squad of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has been ruled out for several weeks after picking up an injury. That is a blow to the right-back and England alike, although Southgate does at least have several other options in that position.

The likes of Jadon Sancho, Jordan Henderson and Kalvin Phillips did not make it onto the pitch against Austria, and all three players will hope to start on Sunday. Southgate will no doubt have an eye on next weekend’s Euro 2020 opener against Croatia, and he could therefore opt for a three-man backline in this game.

England v Romania Betting Odds Latest odds from Bet365 where new customers can get up to £100 in Bet Credits England: 2/7

Draw: 9/2

Romania: 9/1

Bet Now T&C Apply

The England boss is keen to be flexible, and pre-tournament friendlies like this one represent the perfect opportunity to switch between systems. England have used such a shape in recent years, and it would not be a surprise to see it on Sunday.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin could also start up front, although Harry Kane is guaranteed to be on the pitch when the first whistle blows against Croatia. Jesse Lingard could drop out of the XI, although at the time of writing it has not been confirmed whether he or James Ward-Prowse will replace Alexander-Arnold in the 26-man Euro 2020 squad.

Romania contested the opening game of Euro 2016 but have failed to qualify for this edition of the tournament. They finished fourth in their qualifying group after failing to win six of their 10 matches, but could still make life difficult for England by packing men behind the ball. This will be another test for Southgate’s side, albeit one which they should pass with a degree of comfort.

Kick-off is at 5pm BST and the game is being shown on ITV in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

At Bet365 get up to £100 in Bet Credits

Terms and Conditions: Min deposit £5. Bet Credits available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply18+, T&C'S Apply, Commercial Content

Use a VPN to watch an England v Romania live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jose Mourinho tantrum. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!View Deal