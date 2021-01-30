Everton v Newcastle United live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Everton v Newcastle United live stream, BT Sport, Saturday 30 January, 12.30pm GMT

Newcastle will be looking to end their winless run when they face Everton this weekend.

Steve Bruce’s side were beaten 2-1 by Leeds last time out, extending their stretch without a victory to nine Premier League matches. Each of their last five top-flight outings has ended in defeat, with Bruce coming in for criticism from the Newcastle supporters. The Magpies are still six points clear of the relegation zone, but on current form they cannot take anything for granted. A surprise win at Goodison Park on Saturday would buy the under-fire Bruce some welcome breathing space.

Everton drew 1-1 with Leicester on Wednesday, a result which leaves them seventh in the standings. With just four points between them and fourth place and two games in hand on many of the teams around them, the Toffees are right in the mix for Champions League qualification this season. Their performance last time out was a little disappointing, though: after taking the lead through James Rodriguez, Everton sat extremely deep in the second half and were punished when Jordan Pickford palmed Youri Tielemans’ shot into the back of the net.

Everton will have to make do without Allan, Niels Nkounkou and Jean-Philippe Gbamin, who has made just two Premier League appearances since joining the club in 2019. Fabian Delph is nearing a return from a hamstring strain, and Abdoulaye Doucoure is available again following suspension. Ancelotti will continue with his 4-4-2 formation, with Lucas Digne having been pushed forward into a left-midfield role in recent weeks.

Newcastle will be unable to call upon the services of DeAndre Yedlin, Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett and Federico Fernandez. Bruce spoke recently of doing things his way, but we are yet to get a sense of how the Magpies manager actually wants his team to play. With speculation about his future continuing to grow, Bruce would take any sort of win here.

Kick-off is at 12.30pm GMT and the game is being shown on BT Sport 1 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

