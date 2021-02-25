Manchester United transfer news: Club reluctant to pay £68m buyout clause for Jules Kounde

Manchester United are reluctant to meet the £68m buyout clause for Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde, according to reports.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are on the lookout for a new defender this summer, with United having been linked with a host of names.

Sergio Ramos, Tyrone Mings and Raphael Varane have all been mentioned as potential targets for the Red Devils.

However, reports suggest that United have placed Kounde at the top of their wish list as they seek a new partner for Harry Maguire.

But they could be forced to formulate a plan B unless Sevilla are willing to budge on their asking price.

Every player plying his trade in La Liga has a release clause in his contract, and Kounde’s is worth £68m.

Sevilla would be obliged to sell the 22-year-old if United offered that amount for the defender.

But according to the Daily Mail , the Red Devils do not want to pay that much for the Frenchman.

There is no indication that Sevilla are willing to sell Kounde for a smaller sum, so United may be forced to end their interest in the youngster.

Kounde has played 31 games in all competitions for the Spanish side this season, and Sevilla view him as an integral part of the team.

They rebuffed Manchester City’s interest in the former Bordeaux stopper last summer, forcing Pep Guardiola to turn his attention to Ruben Dias.

And United could be set to follow suit, with the club said to be monitoring Malmo defender Anel Ahmedhodzic.

The Bosnian already has an agreement in place to join Atalanta, but United are considering hijacking the deal, according to Sport Bladet .

Solskjaer’s side return to action against Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Thursday.

Next up for United in the Premier League are Chelsea, who will host the Red Devils at Stamford Bridge this weekend.

