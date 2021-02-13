Manchester United transfer news: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits Erling Haaland interest

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that Manchester United are interested in Erling Haaland.

The Borussia Dortmund striker is among the most sought-after players in world football.

Haaland was initially expected to leave Signal Iduna Park in the summer of 2022, when a release clause of £68m will kick in.

However, Dortmund could be open to offers for one of their prized assets at the end of the campaign.

BVB are struggling financially amid the coronavirus pandemic, and they could be in an even more difficult position if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.

Dortmund are currently sixth in the Bundesliga table with 14 games remaining.

And Solskjaer refused to deny that United are keeping tabs on the Norway international.

"Erling will have a fantastic career. I’m following Erling. I've always said that,” the Red Devils boss told VG .

“Was it 18 months we had together or something? Almost two years, maybe. A wonderful time. He will definitely have a great career for both Norway and his club.

"He is doing incredibly well for Dortmund, so we'll see where he ends up. As a Norwegian and someone who has worked with him, it is of course fun that he does so well.

“We will do what we can to become a better team, then he will do what he can to become a better player. Where does he end up? I do not want to say anything other than that, that I wish him all the best. Which choice he makes may be up to him.”

United return to Premier League action against struggling West Brom on Sunday.

Solskjaer’s side could go into that game eight points adrift of top spot if Manchester City overcome Tottenham on Saturday.

United will then begin their Europa League campaign against Real Sociedad next week.

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 37%. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but with more than a third-off normal price.

NOW READ

FEATURE Liverpool, Real Madrid or Manchester City: Where will Kylian Mbappe end up?

INTERVIEW Jonathan Woodgate exclusive: “My period at Leeds was special – but I feel unfulfilled”

QUIZ Can you name the top FA Cup goalscorers since 1980?